A convicted money launderer has been ordered to pay back more than £200,000 after he sold foreign students places at a non-existent college in Bath.

Sanketkumar Patel was involved in a scam which saw students sold places on a business course at 'Prior Park College' - the name of a real college in Bath, but in no way associated with the one Mr Patel was pretending to represent.

The 38-year-old must pay £213,000 in confiscation, compensation and costs, after being prosecuted at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 20 September.

Judge Horton found Mr Patel had benefitted from the proceeds of crime in the amount of £150,000. He ordered him to pay that amount to the court within three months or to face three and a half years imprisonment in default.

He also ordered that £6,500 of that money would be paid to one of the victims.

Mr Patel, from Leicester, was part of the 2015 scam which saw a number of foreign nationals pay money to criminals advertising a fake college purporting to be Prior Park College.

The fake college's business course enabled foreign nationals to apply for visas to study in the UK.

£213,000 the amount Mr Patel has been ordered to pay by the court

£150,000 the amount Mr Patel managed to personally benefit from through the scam

When the real Prior Park College complained to Bath and North East Somerset Council (B&NES), it led to a Trading Standards investigation, inadvertently causing some some of the students to be deported or leave the country through no fault of their own.

Each individual also lost between £4,500 and £6,500 on the course fees.

Mr Patel was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, for two money laundering offences in April 2021.

The B&NES Trading Standards team then privately prosecuted Mr Patel to recover some of the money.

Judge Horton described the enquiry by the council’s Trading Standards team as ‘proficient and dedicated’ and said it was frequently frustrated by Mr Patel. As a result, the judge ordered Mr Patel to pay £63,000 in costs to the council.

Cllr Tim Ball, cabinet member for Planning and Licensing, said: “This was a despicable crime to remove hard-earned money from vulnerable people, so I am very pleased that one of the individuals behind the money laundering has been made to compensate for his offences.

"We will not tolerate scams and frauds and our trading standards team work tirelessly to tackle these serious crimes."