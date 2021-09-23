Play video

Watch Luke Pollard MP discuss support for Plymouth in the House of Commons.

More than £1million of extra funding will be given to the people of Plymouth to help them recover from the “collective trauma” of the Keyham shooting.

The investment was announced during a debate in Parliament, which had been called by Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard.

The Labour MP gave an impassioned speech during the debate, describing the past month as one of the hardest of his life.

He said more than 300 people witnessed the shootings, during which five people were killed.

Police officers pictured at the scene of the incident.

‘Nothing to prepare you for this’

Mr Pollard said the incident, which took place on August 12, had “forever changed” the city and “devastated the proud and tight-knit communities of Keyham and Ford”.

“I want to focus on how our community will get the support it needs, not just today, tomorrow, next week or next month, but for the coming years,” he told MPs.

“Support to come to terms with what has happened, and hopefully, support to heal. We know the earlier the help arrives, the greater the effect it will have.

There’s nothing that prepares you as an MP for a conversation with a parent about how their child saw someone get shot in front of them, what you should say, what you should do, who they should turn to, and not always having the answers to give them. Luke Pollard MP

“Like many of the community responders, I had conversations like this, not just once or twice, but many times every day in the aftermath of the shooting.”

The extra funding of £1million has been allocated to support the ongoing recovery effort in the city, including specific measures to help children overcome what happened.

More than £800,000 will be invested in community safety and policing while almost £300,000 will go to the office of police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez to provide extra support services as required.

Candles lit in memory of the victims at a church service.

Educational psychologists, meanwhile, have been made available to schools in the area and additional therapy spaces have been promised.

Mr Pollard welcomed the additional support but suggested a national debate on gun ownership and mental health support was needed.

The MP added: “There has to be a national debate that takes place as a result of the shooting.

About strengthening our gun laws, about proper mental health support, about addressing the poison that is lurking in the rotten underbelly of the internet, and about how to help angry young men. Luke Pollard MP

“Keyham’s voice will be heard in that debate, but the focus right now should be on getting the support that is needed to the people who need it right now.”