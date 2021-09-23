Warning after nine cars in Bodmin torched at ‘random’

Police have urged residents in Bodmin to be vigilant after nine vehicles were torched at “random”.

Nine cars and vans have been set on fire in five separate attacks during the past two months.

The first incident was reported on August 22, when four vehicles parked in Robartes Road and Harleigh Road were targeted.

A second arson was reported in the early hours of August 30, when another car was destroyed.

A further five cars have since been written-off and officers are now trying to work out if they are linked.

‘Remain vigilant’

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A spate of arson attacks on vehicles in Bodmin has prompted police to urge residents to remain vigilant.

"Officers are investigating five separate and deliberate fires in September and August in which parked vans and cars were destroyed.

Sector Inspector Regie Butler-Card said police are remaining ‘open-minded’ over whether all of the these are linked.

The neighbourhood policing team has increased patrols – and is appealing for the community’s help. Insp Butler-Card, Devon and Cornwall Police

Police have appealed for anyone with any CCTV to come forward.

Insp Butler-Card added: "Bodmin has suffered a spate of arson attacks during August and September.

“We are reviewing all recent incidents of arson within the area to ascertain if they are linked.

"The arsons are random and there appears to be no specific pattern, or motivation for them.

"We remain open-minded if there are links between the offences. As a result of these we have increased our patrols and are working with partners to investigate them and to bring the offender, or offenders, to justice.

"We need the help of our community though; it is with their help we will solve this."

Contact police with information by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/081089/21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.