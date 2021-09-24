Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will no longer be placed under special coronavirus measures or treated as an Enhanced Risk Area (ERA) from 1 October.

The Duchy and islands were given the special status on Friday 27 August due to high Covid case rates, but case numbers have now fallen, while vaccinations have risen.

However, despite the news, Cornwall Council is urging people to remain sensible.

Rachel Wigglesworth, Director of Public Health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “The extra help proved useful in driving our case numbers down and we would like to thank everyone who has done their bit to help.

However, the fight against the virus is most definitely not over and I would urge everyone, whether you are a resident or visitor, to get your jabs and remain cautious. Rachel Wigglesworth, Director of Public Health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

"We know that following the trusted ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ guidance is crucial to keeping the virus out of our communities, and I would also remind people to test regularly with Lateral Flow Tests if you have no symptoms, and to self-isolate and book a PCR test if you do have symptoms."

What did Enhanced Risk Area status involve?

The ERA status meant Cornwall Council had a range of additional support and resources to tackle coronavirus.

The council reintroduced Covid marshalls in town centres, with the officials primarily focussing on St Ives, Falmouth, Newquay and Looe for two weeks. Face masks were also implemented in so-called school "pinch points", such as corridors, as well as public transport.

Other measures included a free 'Vaxi taxi' that encouraged carers to get vaccinated, teams who encouraged the jab in low uptake areas and additional vaccine pop-up centres in Falmouth and Truro.

'The virus is still out there'

Cllr Andy Virr, Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health, added: “It’s good news that we’ve managed to bring case numbers down in Cornwall but the virus is still out there and we need everyone to do their bit to help protect each other.

The recent rise in cases continues to take its toll on the NHS so it’s vital that people take precautions, follow the guidance and get their vaccinations as soon as possible. Cllr Andy Virr, Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health

"This is doubly important as we head towards the winter when health services typically come under much more pressure.”

The council says anyone with classic Covid or unexplained symptoms should self-isolate and book a PCR test, while those who are asymptomatic are asked to continue testing twice a week at home with free lateral flow tests.