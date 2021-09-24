Ex Somerset council leader with 'dark side' jailed for sex abuse crimes

A disgraced former Royal Navy commander and council leader has been jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing two children and a woman over several decades.

Churchgoing choir member Richard Pallister "used his power and presence" to groom and sexually assault his victims between the 1980s and 2000s.

Pallister, known as Ric, claimed he had an affair with the oldest female victim. She said it was non-consensual.

He also confessed to touching a teenage victim inappropriately in a jacuzzi. He went on to sexually abuse her.

In his evidence, Pallister said he was a "bit of a flirt and a bit of a tease".

He told Taunton Crown Court: "I was attracted to women. I found it easier to be in the company of females than the company of men."

Ric Pallister arriving at court before he was found guilty. Credit: ITV

The court heard he would make a beeline for the prettiest women in a room and it became a bit of a joke and people would say of his kissing and hugging behaviour 'that's just Ric'.

The jury heard he was a sex pest who groomed and sexually assaulted his victims - and two of them were just 13 when it started.

Jailing him, the judge, Recorder Miss Jo Martin QC, quoted a well known phrase saying 'everything in the world is about sex, except for sex which is about power'.

She said: "You have a dark side, a shadow side to your personality, a flaw in your personality.

"You used that power, you had a power to do what you wanted, in particular to control women and teenage girls. You were an opportunistic risk taker.

"It was the risk that was the thrill."

The judge said Pallister has always been a 'touchy feely man' but said he made disgusting slurs against the oldest victim by saying she had a consensual affair with him.

Prosecutor Charles Row said Pallister was a "trusted pillar of the community, a force of nature, a local character".

But he added Pallister "consciously and deliberately forced himself on them (his victims) with unwanted sexual attention" and he "groomed, manipulated, controlled and coerced" them.

Mr Row said Pallister enjoyed taking risks by abusing his victims near other people - including his own family.

The 74-year-old was the former Lib Dem leader of South Somerset council between 2011 and 2018 and he had been an air traffic controller at the Royal Navy Air Station at Yeovilton, Somerset, during his Navy career.

Pallister, of East Chinnock, Somerset, was convicted of 18 indecent assault charges and cleared of 15 similar counts by the jury after a two-week trial.

One of his victims wept as she told the court: "It is over 35 years since you first abused me when I was nine. Not a day passes that I am not impacted by your actions."

She told the judge she was made to feel to blame and a sense of worthlessness by his manipulative, coercive behaviour and she suffers flashbacks of what he did to her in the past in her present sexual relationship.

She said: "Ric, you are a womaniser who thrives on the attention. It is no justification for your actions when I was a child."

The court heard Pallister "consciously and deliberately forced himself" onto his victims.

Another victim, who was 10 when they first met, told the judge: "I completely trusted him. Over many years he betrayed that trust."

She said she felt "awful and disgusted" about herself as she only "wanted to be loved and accepted".

One woman said she was a victim of his "sex pest behaviour" along with other women.

She said Pallister "conjured up an account of a sexual affair" which she finds "offensive, demeaning, most distressing and a total fabrication".

After the case, Det Sgt Frank Glover said: "On the surface Ric Pallister appeared to many to be a dedicated and respected member of his community - but the reality could not have been more stark.

"He was an opportunistic and prolific abuser who carried out a series of appalling sexual offences against three female victims over a significant period of time.

"He was able to commit these acts in plain sight and wielded the ability to groom, manipulate, control and coerce his victims. The impact of his offending has been damaging and long lasting, leaving his victims with mental scars and issues with self worth and self belief."

If you've witnessed an assault or think a child is in immediate danger contact the police on 999 or call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 without delay.