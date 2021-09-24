Play video

CCTV footage released by Avon and Somerset Police

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a pedestrian after crashing into him on a bike.

The victim - who is in his 30s - was crossing Bond Street on foot at around 5.50am on Saturday 18 September when the offender, who was on a bike, collided with him.

Police say the offender then began shouting at the victim before producing a knife and stabbing him in the arm and chest. He then made off towards Old Market Street.

The victim needed hospital treatment and is now recovering.

Avon and Somerset Police have now issued a CCTV appeal to find a man they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, in his 20s, of slim build and thought to be about 5ft 9in tall.

If you witnessed what happened or have any information that could help police identify the man in this CCTV footage, officers say you should call 101 and quote reference number 5221217214.