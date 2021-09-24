Man who killed 39-day-old son in 'harrowing' case jailed for life

A man who murdered his 39-day-old son has been jailed for life and must serve at least 15 years in prison.

James Dean Clark's baby son Sean suffered injuries consistent with having been shaken violently shortly before his death.

Sean was found unresponsive in his cot on the morning of 14 January 2018.

Medical experts concluded Sean had suffered 74 rib fractures and two serious head injuries. Some of his injuries were not recent and had begun to heal.

Baby Sean was just 39 days old when he died. Credit: ITV

Clark - who is 31 years old and from Warmley in South Gloucestershire - was convicted of murdering Sean following a trial held at Bristol Crown Court in the summer.

Sean’s mother was acquitted of causing or allowing his death.

On Friday 24 September, Clark was jailed for life at Bristol Crown Court.

Det Supt James Riccio, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This has been an extremely harrowing and complex case to investigate and our hearts go out to all those members of Sean’s family who have been impacted by his tragic death.

“James Clark showed a complete lack of remorse during the investigation and his subsequent trial. It’s impossible to comprehend how a father could inflict these horrific injuries on a child he was supposed to love and protect.”