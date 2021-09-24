Men sought after items thrown on pitch during Bristol football match

Police want to identify three men after objects were thrown on to the pitch during the Vanarama National League play-off final in Bristol earlier this year.

The match between Torquay United and Hartlepool United was held at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium in June.

Hartlepool won the match on penalties, winning promotion to League Two in the process.

But after the full-time whistle, items were thrown from the crowd towards Hartlepool fans who had made their way on to the pitch to celebrate the result.

Police want to identify the three men pictured. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

'Totally unacceptable'

PC Mark Neal, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We do not condone football supporters going onto the pitch at the end of the match, but the actions of a small minority of spectators to throw items at them is totally unacceptable.

“CCTV enquiries have been carried out to find images of individuals who we wish to identify. We are in close contact with our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall as part of this investigation.

“We are being supported by all clubs and other football-related matters involving people from the Hartlepool section have been dealt with.”

People who recognise the individuals pictured are encouraged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give reference number 5221134549.