Parking charges are to be introduced at two of Bristol's large countryside estates from November, in a bid to manage parking while raising money to invest in green spaces.

New pay and display machines will be installed at the Blaise Castle and Oldbury Court estates by Bristol City Council, with prices starting at £1 for one hour.

The council say the new charges are necessary "to help manage parking at both sites and to enable investment in all of Bristol’s parks and green spaces."

They also say the new measures are "being delivered to protect junctions, driveways, and bus routes from obstructive parking."

Blaise castle is a 650 acre Grade II listed estate owned by Bristol City Council - but now visitors must pay to park.

Pay and display machines will also be installed at Snuff Mills car park, while single and double yellow lines will also be painted on sections of several surrounding roads in the next few weeks.

How much will it cost to park?

All three car parks will charge for parking between 9am and 6pm and the standard charges will be:

£1 for up to one hour

£2 for up to two hours

£3 for up to five hours

Parking for Blue Badge holders and for two-wheeled motorcyles will remain free, with no time restrictions.

Standard parking will also remain free before 9am and after 6pm.

Blaise Castle and Oldbury Court car parks may also use overflow parking at busy times, which will also be subject to the same charges as the main car parks.

Parking charges will also be introduced at a third car park at Snuff Mills, where riverside walks are a favourite.

Blaise Castle Estate car park will have some coach bays for use for coaches and minibuses. Charges for these will vary between £3 and £25 depending on the size of the vehicle and the length of stay.

'Significant investment required'

Cllr Asher Craig, Deputy Mayor with responsibility for Communities, Equalities and Public Health, said: “Our parks and green spaces are already hugely popular with Bristolians and we want to ensure they remain attractive places to visit for future generations.

"As well as taking care of natural and heritage assets across the city, we plan to host more events and activities and improve play, café, and toilet facilities.

This requires significant investment for which the new parking charges will generate vital funds, during a time when the council is under increasing financial pressure due to government cuts and the impacts of the pandemic. Cllr Asher Craig, Deputy Mayor with responsibility for Communities, Equalities and Public Health

"The new arrangement will help to ensure that green spaces across the city are a welcoming place for locals, visitors and wildlife for years to come.”

His colleague, Cllr Don Alexander, Cabinet Member for Transport, added: "The new arrangements will help to encourage a higher turnover of spaces and reduce obstructive parking on surrounding roads.

"This will help to ease issues with traffic congestion in the area, which will also help to keep buses running on time.

"We would also encourage everyone to walk, cycle or get the bus for short journeys if they can, as this will also help us to deliver clean air for Bristol and meet our commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.”