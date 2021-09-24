A Plymouth delivery driver has expressed his frustration at people rushing to fill up with petrol, in a move he dubbed 'panic-buying'.

A "small number" of Tesco fuel garages have been forced to close due to empty pumps, as well as a "handful" of BP garages - causing people to rush to refill their cars with fuel.

But there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the UK - and people are being urged to only refuel as normal.

Refilling stations which are closed are shut due to a shortage of HGV drivers able to bring petrol to the garages - not because of a shortage of fuel itself.

But now a delivery driver has said people filling up with fuel 'for no good reason' is stopping those who use the road professionally from being able to do their jobs.

Delivery driver Simon Ward refuelling in Plymouth after waiting in queues earlier this morning. Credit: BPM Media.

Waiting to refill at the BP garage in Plymouth, Simon Ward said: "From an industry point of view, I think it's really difficult for us as drivers and other people to try and get the fuel when a lot of people are panic-buying for no good reason."

"I just hope people see sense."

Some West Country fuel stations have seen large queues including at Morrisons in Liskeard, Cornwall and a Sainsbury's petrol station in Battledown, in Cheltenham.

There are also issues in Bristol, with queues at Tesco in Brislington and Sainsbury's off St Philips Causeway.

But the Government people not to panic and to only refuel as normal.