Play video

Watch: Long queues built up outside a Morrisons fuel station in Liskeard, Cornwall

Queues are building at some West Country fuel stations as people ignore advice to "carry on as normal" and are instead panic buying.

There is not a fuel shortage in the UK but a lack of HGV drivers has seen BP close a "handful" of its garages.

A “small number” of Tesco refilling stations have also been impacted, said Esso owner ExxonMobil, which runs the sites.

The BP garage at Lower Stanton St Quintin, near Malmesbury, is completely out of fuel for the second day running. But most stations in the area are operating as normal - including one just seven minutes away in Chippenham.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has tried to dissuade drivers from panic buying petrol, but queues are already building in parts of the South West.

“The advice would be to carry on as normal, and that is what BP is saying as well,” he told Sky News.

The largest queues in the West Country have been spotted at Morrisons in Liskeard and the Sainsbury's petrol station in Battledown, in Cheltenham.

There are also issues in Bristol, with queues at Tesco in Brislington and Sainsbury's off St Philips Causeway.

One Plymouth delivery driver has been left frustrated by panic buyers.

Simon Ward said: "It's really difficult for us as drivers and other people to try and get the fuel when a lot of people are panic-buying for no good reason.

"I just hope people see their sense."

AA president Edmund King said: “Drivers should not fill up outside their normal routines because, even if the occasional petrol station is temporarily closed, others just down the road will be open.

“It is now clear that there have been occasional delays over recent weeks that have been managed with hardly anyone noticing. This was a manageable problem.”