Schoolchildren are taking to the streets in Bristol as part of a Youth Strike 4 Climate protest, for the first time since the pandemic began.

Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate say they are calling on people to walk out of their places of education and assemble on College Green from 11am on Friday 24 September.

Police are warning the protests could cause disruption for those travelling through the city centre.

We'll bring you the latest updates as the protest happens.

12:50: Those gathered are mostly young people and students and they are chanting as they march around the city centre.

One of the most regular chants is "What do we want? Climate Justice. When do we want it? Now!"

12:30: Around 150 climate activists have gathered on College Green and they are now marching down into the city centre, along Anchor Road.

Dozens of climate protestors make their way down College Green onto Anchor Road in Bristol.

Climate activists gathered from 11am on College Green before raising placards and marching into the city.

What is the protest about?

Campaigners say the protests outside City Hall will highlight "time is running out" to tackle limate change.

They say they are frustrated "nothing has changed" since they last held a strike in February 2020, which saw around 30,000 people gather in Bristol for a rally with activist Greta Thunberg.

The most recent Youth Strike protest took place before the pandemic - in February 2020 - when Greta Thunberg visited Bristol. Credit: ITV West Country

They also say that 'intersectional climate justice' needs to be in the centre of any response to the climate and ecological crisis.

Bristol activist Torin, aged 16, said: "It is vital that we keep up the pressure on politicians, locally, nationally and globally, to act on the climate and ecological crisis.

"Almost no progress has been made since we last went on strike in February 2020, so we are again fighting for our futures.

"We are still trying to stop [Bristol] airport expansion, still campaigning for clean air, and most importantly still fighting for social, racial and climate justice across the world."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said they have been working with organisers to "ensure the protest" takes place safely but warned it may cause some traffic disruption.