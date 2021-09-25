Play video

Watch Katie Rowlett's report.

Gloucestershire Police have been in Cirencester, promoting their Dog DNA database. The force believes it is the first in the world to have one - the aim being to prevent dog theft.

Owner, Ray McCarthy attended the event, that was held in Cirencester's Bathhurst Estate. He came especially to get he Rottweiler Chester registered as he wanted his pet easily identified should he get stolen.

Ray said: "I think it worries most dog owners, with the current rate of dog thefts, and then with them removing microchips, we thought this is a lot safer and full proof way of identifying he is our dog."

Gloucestershire Police have worked with human DNA profiling organisation Cellmark to develop a dog DNA marker system to help solve criminal cases.

The force took on the new measure in July following a dramatic increase in dog thefts during the pandemic.

Harm Reduction Advisor, Kim Mowday said: "There is nothing else out there at the moment for you to actually take full details of your dog. DNA is something that can't be changed. It's recorded, it's available to police, so if your dog was stolen, or if you dog was lost and recovered, you'd have a good chance of getting your dog back and you'd known what had happened as it's all traceable."

The force sold 20 kits that normally cost around £74.99. Owners can also buy accessories such as leads, collars, car stickers and tags, to alert thieves that their pet is part of the scheme.

The next event will be held at Cheltenham Lido on October 9th.