Renewed police appeal to find Devizes woman missing since Wednesday

Wiltshire Police have renewed their appeal to find a 53-year-old woman who went missing from Devizes on Wednesday lunchtime (22 September).

Victoria Clements was last seen at 1pm in the Marshall Road area of the town. She has shoulder-length brown hair and was wearing a brown jacket, grey jeans and walking boots. She was carrying a blue bag with a butterfly logo.

Police believe that she left the area on foot and was heading towards the outskirts of Devizes

Inspector Neil Duffin from the Devizes Community Policing Team said, “We’re growing increasingly concerned about Victoria. With the change in weather, especially the colder nights, we want to find her as soon as possible. If you think you may have seen Victoria or you’ve got any information which could help us find her, please get in touch.”

Police are asking anyone who has seen someone matching Victoria’s description in the Devizes area to call them on 101 quoting reference 54210092699.