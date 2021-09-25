Southmead Hospital's accident and emergency department in Bristol has been rated the second best in the country for patient satisfaction.

Almost 50,000 patients were surveyed about their experiences in Emergency Department's in 2020 compared to in 2018, by regulator the Care Quality Commission.

Some of those who visited Southmead Hospital A&E in September 2020 were asked 47 questions about the experience from arrival at the hospital to leaving the department.

Those polled were asked to rate things such as 'waiting times' and 'care and treatment' out of ten.

The results show the North Bristol NHS Trust, which runs Southmead Hospital, scored 8.75 overall, second only to Moorfields Eye Hospital who were scored 8.92.

Patients confidence and trust in Southmead Hospital's doctors and nurses rose between 2018 and 2020.

In particular, three areas within the hospital's A&E department improved significantly since 2018.

Patients' 'confidence and trust' in the doctors and nurses rose to 9.4 out of 10, while clear 'communication' rose to 9.3 and patients' sense of being treated 'with respect and dignity' rose to 9.5.

Maria Kane, Chief Executive at North Bristol NHS Trust said: “Everything we do at NBT is about putting the patients first and this is a brilliant example of that happening.

"It’s all the more impressive given the huge pressures being faced by our teams and I’d like to thank them all for their wonderful efforts and commitment.

"Recognition such as this is always good to receive, particularly during such a busy time."

Anna Bell, Emergency Department Matron said: “We’re delighted to get such positive feedback from our patients.

Our staff always work phenomenally hard to provide the best care for our patients. Anna Bell, Emergency Department Matron

"Over the last 18 months we’ve encountered so many additional challenges, so it’s great for the team to get this recognition from our patients that their hard work and dedication is resulting in positive experiences.

"I cannot tell you how proud I am of all of our Emergency Department staff, and we’ll continue to strive to give patients the best care possible when they come through our doors."

Staff at the hospital say people can help by only attending A&E for life threatening emergencies, such as severe bleeding, loss of consciousness or chest pains.

They say if you do not need urgent care, you should contact the NHS by ringing 111, who can provide immediate medical advice and can direct you to the correct service.