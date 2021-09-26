A carer from Newquay has said she is 'shocked' after being turned away from a petrol station in Newquay because she is not an emergency worker.

Joanna Termets Barrell is a carer in the community and on Sunday 26 September, ahead of her shift, headed to a Morrisons petrol station in Newquay - which she says was the only petrol station she could access within 10 miles.

Joanna said she was shocked after being turned away from the fuel station on the basis that she isn't an emergency worker.

She said: "I'm absolutely fuming, Sunday morning at 6.30 and I'm turned away from the only petrol station in Newquay open because as a carer in the community I'm not classed as an emergency worker. This is not funny.

"How are people's loved ones supposed to be hoisted out of bed to go to the toilet, get washed, fed, medications given, dressed?

"How can we not be classed as important? How did we not have this problem a year ago?"

The issue stems from a lack of HGV drivers.

Over the weekend there has been further scenes of queuing vehicles across the region as some garages experience a shortage of supply caused by issues with transporting fuel from distribution terminals to forecourts.

The president of the AA, Edmund King, has said some petrol stations are now "rationing" the amount of fuel customers can buy and prioritising essential workers looking to fill up.

He said: "Some petrol stations are rationing the amount of fuel and only allowing £30 to be purchased and that means it does go further so that essential workers can get fuel."

He added: "Some garages are giving priority to essential workers, some delivery vehicles have been given priority."

A Morrisons spokesperson has apologised for any inconvenience caused, adding: "It is a rapidly moving situation and we are working hard with our suppliers to ensure we can continue to keep our pumps open and serve our customers."