RNLI lifeguard patrols finish for winter on beaches in Cornwall and Devon

From Sunday 26 September the RNLI will end its lifeguard service on many beaches across Devon, Cornwall and West Dorset.

Only six beaches will continue patrols throughout October and 13 beaches will have weekend-only cover.

During the peak summer season, RNLI lifeguards operate on over 90 beaches across the south west region.

But as summer comes to an end the charity will begin a staggered approach to withdrawing the lifeguard service based on a variety of factors including visitor numbers, previous incident statistics and local hazards.

Nearly 40 beaches will no longer be covered. Credit: RNLI

Oliver Shilston, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor for the Penwith area of Cornwall said: "We would still urge anyone planning on entering the water to always choose a lifeguarded beach.

"This time of year the water is at its warmest and we tend to see an increase in swell meaning bigger more consistent waves.

"But that can increase the frequency and power of rip currents, which are one of the biggest dangers in the sea."

The following six beaches in Devon and Cornwall will continue a full-time daily lifeguard service between 10am-6pm until Sunday 31 October:

Woolacombe

Croyde

Fistral

Perranporth

Porthmeor

Sennen

The following 13 beaches in Cornwall and Devon will operate a weekend-only and daily October half-term (23 – 31 October) service: