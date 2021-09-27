A drug dealer who was jailed for supplying class A drugs to university students in Bristol has been told to pay back more than £60,000.

Ashley Hawkins, of Stanier Road in Siston, was jailed for seven years and two months in September 2020 after he was convicted of being concerned in supplying cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

He admitted giving the drugs - which he advertised on social media - to students at university in Bristol.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police now said: "During the investigation, Operation Remedy officers seized more than £50,000 in cash, which Hawkins had concealed.

Police had found cash behind the washing machine at Ashley Hawkin's brother's house.

"An investigation was launched under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) resulting in a hearing in Bristol Crown Court on Monday (September 20).

"At the hearing, Hawkins’ was estimated to have benefited by the amount of £321,814 as a result of his criminal activity.

"He was ordered to pay back £61,845 which was calculated to be his available amount."

"The statement added it will be possible for the police to make applications in the future to confiscate any further assets identified as belonging to Hawkins up to the total of £321,814," the statement continued.

Financial investigator Bryony Dixon said: “This was a complex investigation which resulted in the recovery of thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash thanks to the hard and diligent work of officers from Operation Remedy and Bristol CID."