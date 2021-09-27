Two people have been jailed and another two given suspended jail sentences in relation to the supply of class A drugs in Bristol.

Abdullahi Aden, aged 27, Zubiar Hassan Hamdi, aged 19, and Yuvraj Singh, GED 18, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 24 September. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Nasra Ali was sentenced earlier this year.

The four admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin following a three-month investigation which ended in February this year and led to more than £15,000 worth of drugs being discovered.

Plain-clothes officers witnessed Hamdi making an exchange with a known drug user, who was then stopped and found to be in possession of wraps of cocaine.

What each of the men were sentenced to

Abdullahi Aden, 27, of St Philips, Bristol – sentenced to four years and three months in prison

Zubiar Hassan Hamdi, 19, of Fishponds, Bristol – sentenced to a two-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and an unpaid work-tagged curfew

Yuvraj Singh, 18, of Lockleaze, Bristol – sentenced to a 22-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and an unpaid work-tagged curfew

Nasra Ali, 26, of St Philips, sentenced to 22 months in prison back in May.

They followed Hamdi back to a property in Redfield, Bristol, where they arrested him and Singh. The resulting investigation led to establishing Aden was directing Hamdi and Singh to deal class drugs.

Aden was later observed by officers in company with Ali, resulting in officers attending her address to carry out a search – where they found her cutting and preparing drugs for sale.

PC Louise Jones said: “Those involved in the illegal supply of class A drugs such as crack cocaine and heroin are causing untold harm to the communities in which they live.

“We know this issue causes great concern and anxiety within our local communities, and we simply won’t tolerate it.

"This was a meticulous operation in which evidence was gathered over a period of several months, which has resulted in four people being convicted – two of whom are now serving prison terms.

“Information provided by the public is always critical to the success of operations like this and we’d encourage people to keep providing information about illegal drug activity they suspect of taking place. We will listen, and where there’s sufficient evidence, we will take action.”