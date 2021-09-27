Four homes and 14th century pub destroyed in Devon village fire

A fourteenth century pub in a village in Devon has been badly damaged following a major fire.

The Tradesman’s Arms in Stokenham went up in flames on the morning of 27 September.

Four other homes were destroyed in the blaze, which prompted a major response from emergency services including firefighters and police.

The A379 was closed temporarily - but has since reopened - while the fire service remains at the scene.

A picture posted by Kingsbridge Police shows the extent of the damage at the pub.

“A fire has destroyed four residential homes and The Tradesman's Arms, Stokenham,” Kingsbridge Police said.

“Other than minor smoke inhalation, there were no significant injuries.

“Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service remain on scene to dampen down and investigate the cause of the fire.

“The main A379 is now open but be aware of personnel operating in the area.”

Updates to follow.