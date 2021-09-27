Increased police patrols in Bristol after ‘hate crime’ in park

Police are to increase patrols of an area in east Bristol after a group of people were reportedly assaulted in a park.

Officers were called to St George’s Park on 25 September following an altercation between a number of people.

The alleged offenders had left the scene before police arrived but it is believed those involved were known to each other.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

We’d like to reassure the public we are aware of this matter and an investigation into the circumstances of what happened is ongoing. The investigation is at a very early stage but initial enquiries suggest some of the people involved may have been known to each other and that this therefore was not a random incident. Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth

“Nevertheless, we are taking it very seriously and continue to treat it as a suspected hate crime at this time.

“The public can expect to see an increase in high-visibility patrols in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance.

“We’d urge anyone with concerns about this matter to speak with those officers who will be happy to stop and provide advice and support as is necessary.”

Anyone with information about yesterday’s incident should contact the Avon and Somerset Police through the website or on 101 giving reference number 5221223956.