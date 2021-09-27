Play video

Judith Heappy shares her fundraising story with Charlotte Gay.

It is that time of year when ITV West Country shares the stories of people who have done amazing things in their local communities and have been shortlisted for the Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

One of this year's finalists is Judith Heappy, who has earned the affectionate nickname of 'Plant Lady' in her neighbourhood in Minehead.

For the past five year,s Judith has raised more than £20,000 for three Somerset charities thanks to her 'Bring and Buy' plant stall.

In fact, stall might be selling it short because the whole of Judith's front drive has become a mini garden centre open for customers 365 days a year.

One of many visitors to Judith's plant sale in Minehead. Credit: ITV News

All I need is people and plants. That's it - I don't need anything else. Judith Heappy, Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year nominee

Judith moved to Minehead after her husband died of cancer and so first decided to fundraise for the Sure radiotherapy appeal.

But they her desire to help more people grew, and she soon began supporting the Hope for Tomorrow mobile cancer unit and Homestart West Somerset, who provide free practical help for young families.

Around 30 customers a day make a beeline for the 'Plant Lady's' sale, while also picking up gardening tips and sharing a laugh with a slice of cake.

Clare Pound the manager of Homestart says they could not be more grateful for her support - despite her having no personal connection to the charity.

"She doesn't realise what she does! She works so hard with these plants and it's not just about selling plants it's about her as a person."