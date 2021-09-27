A woman has been arrested after a group of people were reportedly assaulted in a Bristol park.

Officers were called to St George’s Park at around 5pm on Saturday 25 September following an altercation between a number of people. Police say they were called to a report of a number of minor assaults and public order offences.

The incident happened at about 5pm on Saturday 25 September.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicions of assault and a public order offence on Monday 27 September.

Increased police patrols are also taking place in the area.

The force says their enquiries are ongoing and the incident is being treated as a suspected hate crime.

Anyone who has information and is yet to contact police is encouraged to do so and call 101 and give reference number 5221223956.