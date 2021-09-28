Hundreds of millions of daffodils could be left to rot in Cornish fields due to a lack of pickers.

The industry is worth £100million - with nine out of 10 of the nation's daffodils coming from fields in Cornwall.

But this year 274 million stems were left in the ground due to a lack of workers available to pick them.

Now growers are warning farmers may stop producing them altogether, rather than waste time and money growing flowers that have to be left in the ground.

West Cornwall MP Derek Thomas says plants left to rot this year were worth around £1million in VAT revenue.

Pickers at Fentongollan Farm in Truro at the start of the year. Credit: ITV West Country

Thousands of pickers are needed to pick daffodils in Cornwall, with the harvest due to start in the new year.

But daffodil growers are already reporting problems recruiting enough staff.

Groups of migrant workers from eastern Europe have traditionally made up the core of this workforce with pickers starting in Cornwall in January and following the harvest up the country to Scotland before it finishes in May.

The number of workers willing or able to travel to the UK has been heavily impacted by a combination of Brexit and the pandemic.

Producers say local people do not want temporary work in the fields, even though good pickers can earn around £20 an hour - which is more than double the minimum wage.

Cornwall supplies nine out of 10 of the daffodils grown in the UK. Credit: ITV West Country

The National Farmers’ Union has joined calls to expand the government's post-Brexit Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme, which was capped this year at 30,000 migrant workers.

The workforce shortage facing the daffodil growers has been raised in Parliament by Derek Thomas, backed by the Duchy’s MPs.

They want the government to expand the six-month visa scheme to cover flowers as well as food crops, and to extend it by three months to cover the daffodil season.

Credit: ITV West Country

'Urgent need to secure a workforce'

Derek Thomas, MP for West Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said there is an "urgent need" to secure a workforce to harvest daffodils.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: “It is time for the Home Office to take the opportunity to demonstrate its support for British farming.

"Our farmers do not yet know if they will be given access to foreign workers through the seasonal agricultural workers scheme in just 14 weeks’ time.

My ask, and that of my colleagues and Cornish daffodil growers is to simply extend the SAWS pilot to include daffodils. Derek Thomas MP

"That would extend the visa to nine months, rather than six, to cover January to April and would include the harvesting of non-edible crops. If the Home Office is really concerned, it could just specify daffodils. We would be happy with that.”

The Government has said the industry can still rely on 5.3 million EU nationals given Settled Status, who can travel back to the UK if they have left.

It also says it is working with the sector to make jobs more attractive to domestic workers, and is planning a review of automation.

'Simply cannot get people to do the work'

Cornwall NFU chairman Rob Halliday, of Hepwell Farm in Quethiock, near Liskeard, said some growers had told him they are considering no longer planting daffodils.

He said: “They are looking at stopping if they cannot get the staff. It is not that they want to pull out. They offer good rates of pay, but they simply cannot get people to do the work.”

Fentongollan Farm Credit: ITV West Country

'Farming sector on a knife-edge'

The NFU says many more workers are needed including for non-food production work such as flowers.

A joint letter from food and farming organisations, including the NFU, has been sent to the Prime Minister asking for urgent measures to support recruitment.

The letter said the food and farming sector is on a “knife-edge”. It calls for a 12-month Covid Recovery Visa to allow extra staff to be recruited throughout the supply chain and fill some of the estimated 500,000 vacancies across the whole sector.

Since the letter was written, the Government has extended the visa scheme for an extra 5,500 poultry workers to come to the UK for three months until Christmas, to tackle warnings from the meat processing industry of a shortage of turkeys.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “We will always back our farmers and growers and ensure that they have the support and workforce that they need, with this year’s extended seasonal workers pilot operating in support of the edible horticulture sector.

“We are continuing to monitor the needs of other sectors, including ornamentals, to ensure they are met, with food and farming businesses also able to employ EU nationals with settled or pre-settled status to help meet their labour demand.

"We will also be leading on an upcoming review of automation in horticulture, which will cover both the edible and ornamental sectors in England.”