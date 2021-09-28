Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is urging people not to stockpile fuel because of the dangers it poses.

It follows days of people panic buying petrol and diesel in response to a fear a shortage of HGV drivers would hit supplies at forecourts.

People have been spotted filling water bottles, cans and other containers in the dash for the pumps to ensure their fuel supply doesn't run out.

But the fire service is asking people to refrain from doing this as fuel poses a significant fire hazard.

Panic-buying across the region has left many stations with low supply or with them completely running out. Credit: ITV News

"We advise people not to stockpile fuel and only buy what you need. Storing fuel at home or in your car can be a fire hazard,” a service spokesperson said.

"If you are storing fuel at home, please do so safely and follow our advice."

Tips to stay safe with petrol

Don’t smoke near where your petrol is stored.

Make sure the container is tightly sealed.

Always decant fuel in the open air (not inside a garage or shed).

Use a pouring spout or funnel.

If clothing is splashed with fuel, change it immediately.

The fire service said petrol vapour can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, and in confined spaces, it can cause dizziness and unconsciousness.

It also urged people to avoid swallowing petrol or diesel as If it can be fatal.

The service says it has sufficient fuel for its appliances to remain operational. But are monitoring the situation. Credit: ITV News

The fuel industry has sought to reassure motorists, saying it expects the panic-buying of petrol and diesel to wind down, adding "there is plenty of fuel".

Army tanker drivers are also on standby to deliver fuel to where it is needed most and reassure that supplies remain strong, the government said.