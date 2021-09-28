Pollution fears for Somerset rivers as sewage rules changed

Play video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

People in Somerset say they fear health of rivers will only get worse now the Government has relaxed rules on releasing untreated sewage.

Problems supplying the chemicals needed for treatment has seen the Environment Agency allowing some temporary easing of the rules.

Somerset County Councillor Tessa Munt says the water is already in a "dire" state, with 27 rivers and streams in the River Axe and Brue catchment areas having poor ecological status and all failing the chemical status test.

"That is really bad news for all of our flora, our fauna, and wildlife and people too - that's my major concern."

The change means water companies can seek official approval to release more untreated sewage but the Government says this is ‘strictly time limited’ and there are ‘robust conditions in place to mitigate risks to the environment’.

Wessex Water has confirmed it has no intention of taking up this relaxation of the rules, saying it is committed to protecting and enhancing the environment by investing £57million on schemes in Somerset by 2024.

Chris Cree says he has to weed the river bed more frequently because of nutrients in the sewage waste. Credit: ITV News

Meanwhile professional gardener Chris Cree says he is already frustrated with the amount of sewage which gets released by emergency drains near his home outside Shepton Mallet.

He says when it happens there is an appalling smell and he sees "absolutely everything" including condoms, tampons, and the "Three Ps".

"You get used to quite a clear stream then look at this most ill looking river you've ever seen," he said.

0 UK rivers with good overall health

14 UK rivers with good ecological health

Commenting on the use of storm overflows Wessex Water said they "ideally" would not have them but said the are "occasionally" needed to protect properties from flooding during heavy rainfall.

The firm said what is released is highly diluted and should not contain sewage debris unless people flush items they should not down the toilet.

The Westcountry Rivers Trust says individuals need to take more responsibility for the health of our rivers.

Mr Browning, from Westcountry Rivers Trust, speaks to ITV News

Play video

Senior monitoring officer Simon Browning said we need to "give the water companies a hand" by thinking about what we're flushing away.

In 2019, the River Sheppey faced a different major pollutant which led to 8,000 fish being killed.

Emergency work was carried out at the time to counteract the damage and Wessex Water started legal proceedings against a third party for the "unauthorised discharge into the public sewer".

8,000 fish died in the River Sheppey after a major pollution incident in 2019 Credit: ITV News

The Environment Agency confirmed its investigation is still ongoing "due to the scale and complexity of this incident".