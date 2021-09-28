South Bristol shops closed amid crackdown on illegal tobacco sales

Two shops in south Bristol have been ordered to close for 48 hours - and could be shut for months - due to illegal tobacco sales.

Efforts to clamp down on the sale of illegal tobacco in Bristol saw Trading Standards order two Bedminster businesses to close for 48 hours on Tuesday 28 September.

A court hearing on Thursday 30 September could see the stores - Zabka and Ezee Shop - closed for up to three months.

Councilor Nicola Beech, who is Bristol City Council's cabinet member for climate, ecology, waste, and energy, believes the closures are justified.

She said: "This action is unprecedented for Bristol and demonstrates our determination not to tolerate the sale of illegal tobacco products in our city and to pursue action against those that supply and sell them.

"The sale of these products shows little regard for the impact on the health of customers and the local community, with these products often containing higher rates of toxic substances without the necessary health warnings in place.

Illegal tobacco can be more dangerous as the products' packaging is unregulated and may contain more toxins Credit: Bristol City Council

"We want to send a strong message to those dealing in the selling of these goods and to the community which is often impacted in a negative way by the distribution of these products."

Closure notices were served by council officers, supported by Avon and Somerset Police, owing to powers granted by the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It followed an extensive investigation into the sale of illicit products at the shops, which were visited on a number of occasions over a period of weeks.

The trade of illegal tobacco has had links to organised crime and carries potentially dangerous health implications.

The illegal products often contain higher levels of toxins and are packaged without the correct health warnings.

The two premises remain shut for 48 hours until the court hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court.

Thursday’s court hearing will decide on the closure order which, if successful, could stay in place for up to three months with the possibility of an extension to six months, and prevents the shops from operating.