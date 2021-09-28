An 18-year-old has been seriously injured in a crash in Bristol which involved an e-scooter and a car.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Fishponds on Monday 27 September.

It happened on Forest Road at around 9.50pm and involved a black Audi Q2 and a privately-owned scooter.

The e-scooter rider, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it. If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5221225706.