People are being urged to stay away from wildlife arriving in the West Country for the winter.

Hundreds of Brent Geese have been gathering on the Exe Estuary, having flown in from Siberia to spend the winter in the UK.

But a rise in watersports like stand-up paddleboarding could pose a threat to wildlife as the exhausted birds need to be left alone to recover and feed.

Now designated Wildlife Refuge Zones - clearly marked with buoys and signs - have been set up so migrating animals are not troubled by humans.

Buoys mark the edge of the refuge areas so boats don't stray into them by mistake Credit: ITV WEST COUNTRY

Habitat Mitigation Officer Amelia Davies said: "These birds are on the brink.

"They fly for thousands and thousands of miles and they don't have the fat reserves, so when they come here they just need to feed and rest and the more we are able to allow them space to do that the better for all of us."

"The birds know those are the spaces for them to feed and rest so it's about getting that balance," she added.

"Do I need to go in there? No. Do the birds need that for their survival? Yes. So I'll enjoy them from a distance and leave them in peace.

Paddleboarding has become much more popular during the coronavirus pandemic Credit: ITV WEST COUNTRY

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic there has been an increase in the number of people using the water for leisure and exercise, especially stand-up paddleboarders.

Wildlife wardens say they welcome the fact more people are falling in love with local green and blue spaces - but say everyone must understand how important it is the migrating birds are left alone.

Councillor Martin Wrigley, from Teignbridge District Council, said: "It's a real balance between people who use the river for leisure, people who live here, the businesses in the area and making sure we respect the areas for the wildlife as well."