Bodmin ‘car arsonist’ strikes again after more vehicles torched

Police are growing increasingly concerned after Bodmin’s serial ‘car arsonist’ struck once again.

At least 11 vehicles parked in the Cornish town and nearby Lanivet have been set on fire in recent weeks.

The most recent incident - which happened in the early hours of Tuesday 28 September - saw two cars parked near Market Street torched.

At least 11 vehicles have now been torched. Credit: BPM Media

A firefighter surveys the damage. Credit: BPM Media

Police believe the arsons may be linked. Credit: BPM Media

Police believe the arsons may be linked, and may have been carried out by a single offender.

‘Not just picking cars at random’

Regie Butler-Card, who is Sector Inspector at Devon and Cornwall Police for the Bodmin and Wadebridge area, has appealed for the public’s help.

"I'm asking the public, especially anyone within the area where the latest fire has taken place to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras that they have between midnight and 4am,” he said, referring to the latest arson.

"We believe that those who are behind these fires are looking around and not just picking these cars at random.

"It's possible that people who don't live near where the incident has taken place could have caught them on their cameras having a look around.

"Going forward, I'd ask residents to check their footage regularly as we track down the culprits."