Love Saves The Day: New location announced for Bristol festival

Bristol music festival Love Saves The Day will return to the city for its 10th anniversary next summer - but it will be in a new location.

Organisers have revealed it will take place in June next year at Ashton Court Estate.

The festival has been held at a number of locations in the city over the years, including Castle Park, Eastville Park and more recently the Downs.

But next year’s event will move once again as organisers have promised to put on “the biggest and best edition” of the festival yet.

A view of Love Saves The Day on the Downs.

'A new chapter'

Tom Paine, festival founder, said: “The Love Saves journey over the last decade has been an amazing one, it's phenomenal to see the growth over the last 10 years.

“Starting out in the early days at Castle Park, then to Eastville and more recently the Downs…it's been quite a ride.

"But now it's time for a new chapter in the Love Saves story and Ashton Court is an incredibly exciting move for us.

It's going to allow us to really expand the event in so many ways; bigger and more spectacular stages, bigger capacities and the biggest line-ups we've ever had…and we get the bonus of an extra-long bank holiday. Tom Paine, festival founder

The festival is due to take place at the start of the Bank Holiday weekend, which will be spread over four days to mark the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

The dates are Thursday 2 June to Friday 3 June, with tickets going on sale from 30 September.

The line-up will be announced in the coming months.

