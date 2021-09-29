Man charged with murdering Bristol mum and two-year-old daughter

A man has been charged with murdering a mother and her two-year-old daughter from Bristol.

Andrew Innes is accused of killing 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke and her child, Jellica, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee.

51-year-old Innes appeared before the High Court in Glasgow via video-link to face the charges on 28 September.

As well as killing the mother and daughter, Innes is also accused of hiding their bodies under the floor of the kitchen in the Dundee house.

He is separately accused of assaulting, raping and attempting to rape another child at the address.

Jellica Burke was two-years-old. Credit: BPM Media

Ms Burke and her child, originally from Kingswood, are believed to have been died between 20 February and 5 March this year.

No plea was entered at the hearing and Innes had no lawyer acting for him - but the nature of the charges means Innes must have a lawyer acting for him before any possible trial.

A vigil was held for the mother and daughter by Cabot Tower, where they often used to have picnics. Credit: BPM Media.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told the court: "I understand that he [Innes] has made an application for legal aid and that was refused."He has instructed an Edinburgh solicitor [Stephen Knowles] on a very limited mandate."I have been in touch with the solicitor in person today and he has knowledge of the case."My understanding is [Innes] does not intend to instruct legal representation for further hearings."The Crown then moves that Mr Knowles is appointed by the court."Judge Lord Armstrong confirmed Innes will need representation for future hearings.The judge went on: "Given the nature of the case, I am going to formally appoint a solicitor. You have no difficulty with that?"Innes replied: "That is correct."The case was adjourned until a further hearing in December.

A vigil was held in April for Bennylyn and her daughter by the playground near Cabot Tower in Bristol, a place where they had often met for picnics and spent time together.