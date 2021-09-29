Wild beavers spotted near Bristol for the first time in 400 years

Play video

Watch this beaver family playing, feeding, and grooming (Credit: Bevis Watts)

Wild beavers have been spotted in Avon for the first time in over 400 years.

The sighting - which includes three baby beavers - comes after more than 20 years of efforts to re-introduce the endangered species to the UK’s rivers.

For the first time in four centuries, the beavers have established themselves in their habitat naturally - without any human assistance or interference.

The sighting of a wild beaver family in the Avon catchment includes three baby kits Credit: Bevis Watts

'Extremely significant'

Amy Coulthard, Director of Nature’s Recovery at Avon Wildlife Trust, said: "A new sighting of wild beavers is extremely significant.

"Beavers are a keystone species and they have an extraordinary ability to change habitats to suit their needs while creating ecosystems for other species to thrive.

"The presence of this beaver population will support other wildlife and help us to tackle the ecological emergency."

According to a study by the UK’s Wildlife Trusts, beavers have positive effects on the environment.

For the first time in four centuries, the beavers have established themselves in their habitat naturally without any human assistance Credit: Bevis Watts

This includes improved water quality, a reduced flood risk and increased biodiversity as ponds created by them can host 50 per cent more unique species than other wetlands.

As part of their wider environmental plans, Avon Wildlife Trust recently started an appeal to raise £30,000 to ensure 30 per cent of the land and sea is connected and protected by 2030.

Funds raised will go towards nature recovery projects like the Avon beavers and the Beaver Management Group, which will monitor the beaver population and work with landowners in the area to protect the returning species.