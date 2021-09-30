'Devon's loneliest man' finds new lease of life - thanks to new friends

Play video

A man left who struggled with loneliness after the death of his partner says he has a "new lease of life" after finding companions.

Tony Satchwell first spoke to ITV News in June 2021, saying he was so lonely he could sometimes go for nearly a week without seeing a single person.

"I've sat almost crying thinking 'I've got a lovely home, I keep myself clean, I keep my flat clean, I live a clean life, why doesn't anybody want to come and see me?'"

Tony - who is in his 80s - found that after his partner of 60 years, Vince, died 14 years ago that many friends stopped calling.

Over time, Tony says he lost his confidence to go out.

But now Ageing Well Torbay - alongside Age UK - put him in touch with his new friends Sylvia and Kathy who say they too were lonely until they met each other.Tony now meets with new friends at least once a week for coffee and cake and soon hopes to be attending events held by the charities for older people in Torbay.

Tony with friends at the coffee and cake group

He said: "The only regret I have is that I didn't reach out for help years earlier because it's given me a new lease of life.

"You do think that you're the only person who is lonely but you are not. There are thousands of people out there. Now I am much more lively and you can't shut me up really."

Kathy said: "You don't feel alone anymore because you have got these people.

"If you are feeling a bit rubbish you just need to phone one of these and it just chirps you back."

Tony and his friends are now urging other people who feel lonely to get in touch with charities like Age UK and ask for help.

David Gledhill, Marketing and Communications Lead at Ageing Well Torbay, said: "We estimate that about 6,000 people just in The Bay are lonely and they don't have to be alone.

"Please if you are lonely and you need company, ring either Ageing Well Torbay or Age UK Torbay, you don't have to be alone."