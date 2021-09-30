The Bristol Pound will cease to exist after today, with a new scheme expected to launch in its place.

The UK's largest local currency came into circulation in 2012 to encourage more spending at the city's independent businesses to boost the economy.

Both small and big firms got on board, with five million Bristol Pounds being spent by 2017.

However, in February of this year, those in charge of the Bristol Pound’s community interest company announced the current project would not be able to continue unless they received new funding.

The digital scheme closed in August last year, with Bristol Pound accounts reverted to regular accounts at the Great Western Credit Union.

The initiative will now become 'Bristol Pay', which will use contactless transactions to help fund social and environmental projects in the city among other things.

The former Mayor of Bristol, George Ferguson, accepted his entire salary in Bristol Pounds. Credit: ITV News

Part of the pound's downfall was the increase in popularity of contactless bank cards and things like Apple Pay.

The scheme used an app that informed the system by texting a unique code to transfer money which could take up to ten minutes, whereas contactless payments are confirmed in seconds.

The use of paper currency falling since the pandemic started has further hampered the scheme.

Anyone who wants to be reimbursed for their Bristol Pound or find out more information on the new scheme can do so via the Bristol pound website.