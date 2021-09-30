Weston Beach Race is returning after being postponed last year due to Covid restrictions.

The famous off-road motorsport event will take place on Weston-super-Mare beach this weekend (October 1-3), marking its 38th anniversary.

Gareth Hockey, director of RHL Activities which organises the race, said he was ‘devastated’ when the event was cancelled last year.

But preparations are well underway for this year and more than 200,000 tons of sand have been moved to construct the six-mile course.

The tallest dune riders will face this year is 15 metres high and it sits at the Royal Sands area of the beach.

Councillor Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council’s executive member for Placemaking and Economy said: “After such a difficult year for the events industry, we’re delighted to see the beach race returning for its 38th year.

“As well as being a fantastic spectacle for the whole family to enjoy, it provides a welcome boost for local businesses at what can often be a quieter time of year.

“Weston has been the home of the beach race for 38 years. Our wonderful beach is the perfect location for the event and we look forward to continuing to work with organisers RHL Activities to ensure it returns to Weston for many more years to come."