Play video

A fundraiser has been after a fire destroyed a ‘much-loved’ village pub and four houses in Devon.

The 14th century Tradesman’s Arms and four homes in Stokenham went up in flames in the early hours of Monday 27 September.

The blaze prompted a major response from emergency services, although Kingsbridge police say there were no significant injuries other than minor smoke inhalation.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up by Al Ryder to help the victims of the fire get back on their feet.

It has already raised more than £6,500 - exceeding it's target of £1,000.

In a statement on the page, Al said: “Following the devasting fire in Stokenham and the loss of the Tradesman's Arms and numerous family homes, Team Marvel want to offer whatever support they can.

“We will be undertaking a 24-hour cycle, row and walk to raise as much money for the families as possible.

“Please donate whatever you can and help your local community to get back on their feet. If you are interested in coming down during opening hours and supporting us, you are more than welcome.”

To donate to the fundraising page, click here