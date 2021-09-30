'Large disorder' at Wiltshire sports club leaves man with serious injuries

A man has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted at a ‘large-scale disorder’ in Wiltshire.

The man, who is in his 30s, was attacked at the Southwick Sports and Social Club at around 9.50pm on Wednesday 29 September.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the assault.

His condition is stable but police say his injuries are potentially life-changing.

No arrests have been made, but officers, assisted by the police helicopter, were carrying out detailed enquiries overnight which are continuing.

Detective Inspector Tom Straker, from Central CID, said: “Police were called to a large-scale disorder at the premises and quickly established that a man had suffered serious injuries.

“We know that people living locally may have witnessed the disorder, or possibly people leaving the scene, and we would urge anyone with information to call us.

“If you were driving in the town and may have dash cam footage which could assist, or perhaps private CCTV or video doorbell footage, then please let us know.”

Inspector Gill Hughes, from the Trowbridge Area Community Policing Team, added: “We are aware that people living in the town will have noticed a significant police presence last night, as well as seeing the police helicopter operating in the area.

“We want to provide reassurance that this was believed to be a contained incident, with no wider threat to the public.

“However, you are likely to see additional officers and detectives in the Southwick area, while they are carrying out their enquiries today.

"There will also be uniformed officers on additional foot patrols, so if you have any information please feel free to approach them."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Central CID on 101, quoting crime reference 54210095238.