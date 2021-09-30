Bristol riot: Man appears in court after Northern Ireland arrest

The violence broke out on 23 March outside Bridewell Police Station where hundreds gathered after a peaceful ‘Kill The Bill’ protest.

A 36-year-old man has appeared at court in connection with the Bristol riot in March. Ryan Dwyer, of no fixed address, was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Belfast on 23 September after a warrant was issued when he failed to appear at court two weeks earlier. He was charged at Bristol Crown Court with one count of riot and and has been remanded in custody before another hearing which will take place on 13 October. 

A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on 27 September in connection with the violence outside Bridewell Police Station.

The teenager, who was arrested on suspicion of riot, has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

Her arrest is the 81st made by officers investigating the incident.