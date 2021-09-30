A murder probe has been launched after a woman died at a property in Portishead.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating after the woman died at a property in Paper Mill Gardens on Wednesday 29 September.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say he was detained at the property and remains in custody.

The force says the woman's cause of death is unconfirmed.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, police say the woman's family members are aware of her death and will be supported by specially-trained liaison officers.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and investigations are expected to continue in the area today (Thursday 30 September).

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey said: "This is a terrible time for everyone who knew this woman.

“We know the community may have questions and concerns but we ask for your patience and understanding as we complete a thorough investigation.

"If you have any information which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5221227631."