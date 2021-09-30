A number of schools in Cheltenham have closed due to a lack of water.

Supplies across a large part of the town went off this morning (Thursday 30 September), affecting both secondary and primary schools.

It is due to a burst water pipe in Brookfield Road, which is affecting residents in the GL53 area.

Severn Trent Water says it is aware of the fault and have teams working on site.

Severn Trent Water have apologised to residents in affected areas of Cheltenham. Credit: Severn Trent Water

“Our team have located the burst pipe on Brookfield Road,” the company said in an update on its website.

“The team are on site and are already hard at work with the repairs and are hoping to have everybody back on supply as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Here is a list of schools which have closed today:

Belmont School

Balcarras School

Charlton Kings Junior Academy

Charlton Kings Infants Academy

Bournside School

Updates to follow.