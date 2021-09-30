Swindon couple jailed for trafficking sex workers around UK

A couple have been jailed after being found guilty of running a sex trafficking operation out of Swindon.

Cristian Simion and Mihaela Borcos forced vulnerable women to carry out sex work in different parts of the country.

They advertised their victims - who were usually from Romania and could not speak English - online.

Police estimated the couple made around £70,000 from their operation, which was described as “highly organised”.

Police uncovered the couple's criminal operation during a three-year investigation.

‘Exploited’

Detective Constable Nick Bishop, from Wiltshire Police, said: “We carried out a lengthy and complex investigation, using various tactics to gather the evidence we needed to prove that Simion and Borcos were trafficking vulnerable women and profiting from their misery.

They exploited these women, many of whom could not speak English and were unable to find legal work in this country, with little or no regard for their welfare or wellbeing. Detective Constable Nick Bishop, from Wiltshire Police

“This case shows that human trafficking and modern slavery are very real crimes, with very real victims, and we will work hard to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

The case was the first of its kind for Wiltshire Police, who first learned of Simion and Borcos' operation in May 2017.

A sex worker was discovered at a hotel in Wrexham, who told police she had been put to work by “an organised crime group” in Swindon.

That triggered a three-and-a-half year investigation, which included trawling through financial records, examining digital devices and speaking to witnesses.

Officers examined computers and other digital devices as part of the investigation. Credit: PA

Officers learned Simion and Borcos, who were in a relationship, took a large cut of their workers’ pay.

Records show Simion made around £60,000 from the operation, while Borcos banked around £10,000.

Simion, now living in Grays in Essex, was found guilty of one count of human trafficking and two counts of money laundering. He was jailed for two years and five months.

Borcos, also living in Grays, in Essex, who was found guilty of one count of human trafficking and one count of money laundering. She was jailed for two years and two months.