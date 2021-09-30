Play video

Charlotte Gay met Eve Lauder for her bingo night in Weston-super-Mare

Each year, ITV West Country searches for a Regional Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award.

One of our four shortlisted nominees is Weston-super-Mare police officer Eve Lauder.

Less than a year ago, the 47-year-old grandmother was told she had extremely rare Goblet Cell Cancer - which affects just one in every two million people.

Eve's bingo at Hornet's rugby club night raised £2,000 for Cancer Research Credit: ITV News

Since this life-changing news, Eve has been described as a force of nature as she's raised £17,000 for Cancer Research and Weston Oncology Unit through fun runs, rugby matches, bingo nights, car boot sales and will soon host a glamorous ball.

Using the persona of Goblet Cell Girl, Eve has gathered hundreds of loyal supporters joined her in her two-mile a day challenge to raise £13,000 in February alone.

Eve has also been building care packages for fellow chemotherapy patients and filling them handy products such as mints, head scarves and sun lotions.

She said: "It's all the stuff I've learnt along the way that I've put in a package so people can see for themselves really and hopefully they find it as useful as I do."

This is one of many weekends Eve Lauder spends fundraising at car boot sale and charity sports events. Credit: ITV News

Her family and friends say she is their "warrior" while fundraisers at Cancer Research say they must be "extremely proud".

Julie George, community legacy manager for the charity, said: "For someone who has had a cancer diagnosis, a stage 4 which is very difficult to deal with but then to think about fundraising is just incredible."

Far from slowing down Eve says she plans to "keep fighting" her cancer and not let it define her.

"It keeps me going really because I'm just making the most of my life."