Body found in Gloucester as police treat death as 'suspicious'

A police investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is treating the death of the man in his 50s as suspicious.

Officers were called to Clare Street at 1.45pm on September 29 after concerns were raised about a resident's welfare.

They found a body inside a property and have since been guarding the scene while Gloucestershire Constabulary's Major Crime Investigation Team look into the circumstances of the death.

Detective Chief Inspector John Turner said: "Our detectives are working hard to piece together what has happened and we appreciate that the local community may be concerned by this.

"Searches will be taking place in the area over the coming days which will result in an enhanced police presence and so people will see more police in the surrounding area.

"Anyone who has any information which they feel may be relevant to the ongoing inquiry is urged to please come forward and contact us."

Police have said no arrests have yet been made.

Officers are appealing for information from the public, and anyone who may be able to assist should contact the police on 101 or by completing this online form quoting incident 205 of 29 September.