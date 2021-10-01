A body has been found during the search for a missing man from Cornwall.

Anthony Haley, from the St Austell area, was last seen on the morning of September 22.

The body of a man has been found eight days later - Devon and Cornwall Police is not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The body of a man was located on Thursday September 30 in the East Cornwall area.

"Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Anthony Haley has been informed of this development.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The 42-year-old was previously reported as a missing person and was described as a 6ft tall white male, of stocky build.

He has facial hair and tattoos on his arms and hands and was believed to be wearing black trousers and a blue T-shirt before he went missing.