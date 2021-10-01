A Bristol parent claims his daughter has been body shamed by her school after she was sent home - for wearing the wrong uniform.

Tom Brewer’s daughter, who attends Blaise High School in Henbury, has been wearing black bottoms made of a stretchy material because she finds it more comfortable.

However, she was sent home on Wednesday 29 September for not wearing the correct trousers in line with the school’s uniform policy and is one of a handful of students to be suspended.

He said: “Why should my child be taken out of lessons and into supervised learning because as parents we cannot find trousers that meet their criteria?

"I have tried everywhere to find suitable trousers.

"I told the school I will not be buying any more trousers and if they want to send her home tomorrow, because I will be taking her in in the same trousers, that is down to them.

I believe the school is body shaming the children. Tom Brewer, parent

Mr Brewer said he was invited into the school to talk with staff who tried to find a suitable pair of trousers which "still didn’t fit".

He then claimed his daughter was made to sit on a bench before eventually being sent home from school, after which she made banners to protest by the school entrance.

The signs read: "Everybody is not the same!", "You're stopping my education for trousers?" and "All we want to be is comfortable in school".

Blaise High School, which is part of the Greenshaw Learning Trust, says all students must "present themselves in-line with school policies" and encouraged parents to speak to the school if there are any issues.

Will Smith, CEO of the trust, said: "Our expectation is that all students present themselves in-line with school policies and Blaise High School offers support to parents to ensure all students wear the correct uniform.

"If any students or parents have queries regarding our uniform and behaviour policies they should contact the school directly."