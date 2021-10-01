New drugs warning for Cornwall as deaths rise

The number of drug-related deaths in Cornwall rose last year, prompting fresh warnings about the dangers of new drugs in the county.

There were 40 drug-related deaths across the Duchy in 2020 – a 29 per cent increase from the previous year.

Almost a quarter of fatalities last year involved illicit benzodiazepine drugs - which are becoming an increasing problem in Cornwall.

Sid Willett, the drug-related death prevention lead at Cornwall Council, said: "It is clear that illicit benzodiazepine drugs are becoming an increasing problem in Cornwall and our first priority is to look at how we can reduce the harm caused by these drugs.

"We need to help drug users to recognise the dangers of these substances, which are very powerful, and to support people with drug issues to seek help.

Benzodiazepines, like Diazepam, can be prescribed as sedative medication in the UK. Illicit variants are illegal and potentially harmful Credit: PA

"We also identified that pain management continues to be a considerable factor in drug-related deaths.

"Last year 50 per cent of the deaths involved people who have been enduring high levels of pain."

Cornwall Council’s Drug and Alcohol Team carry out a review each year into every drug-related death in the county and found decreases in heroin-related deaths (36 per cent) and cocaine-related deaths (27 per cent) in 2020.

But With You - a local charity that supports drug users - saw a significant rise in referrals (48 per cent) in Cornwall from people seeking support for drug issues.

Where can I get help?

With You is a charity providing free, confidential support to people experiencing issues with drugs, alcohol or mental health.

If you would like advice for yourself or someone you know, call 0333 200 0325 or visit the With You website via this link.

Benzodiazepines can be prescribed as sedative medication in the UK but illicit variants are illegal and potentially harmful as their contents are unknown.

Mr Willett added: "We are continuing to improve joint working arrangements between drug and alcohol treatment services and health professionals to better identify those at risk of turning to the illicit market for help.

"We are seeing more drug overdoses in Cornwall. However, once we can get people into treatment, we can help them to stabilise and reduce the risks to the individual and others."

Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: "I would like to thank our drug support services for all their hard work over this really difficult period and urge anyone with drug issues to reach out for support.

"It is sad to see there has been a rise in drug-related deaths in Cornwall and we will continue working with our partners to help those in need."