Plant pot thief leaves bizarre apology and £15 cash at scene of crime

A thief who stole a mum’s plant pot left £15 cash and a bizarre sparkly note of apology after committing the crime.

Owner Holly Grace was left scratching her head after the culprit tried to justify their actions by claiming they “needed a flower pot”.

The pot, which was a family heirloom gifted to Holly by an elderly relative, was taken from her home in Penzance on 26 September.

But after realising it had been taken from her window box, Holly noticed a Disney-themed card on her doorstep.

The bizarre apology note which was left by the thief. Credit: BPM Media

Inside was a handwritten note by the thief, who apologised for their actions and enclosed £15 cash to buy a replacement.

“I had no idea what it was talking about,” Holly said.

“As I read it again and again I thought, surely not?

"I was trying to fathom the angle of the person. Is it taking the mickey or they genuinely think this is okay? Where? How? What?

"It's like a whole other level of taking something. It's just such a weird combination of things.

Someone steals your window box, it's awful and it happens. But someone has gone to the trouble of putting a card through the door to say that they have taken it and in a weird way, apologising for it, which is another layer. Holly, plant pot owner

“Then they have left money for it.”

Holly explained the pot meant a lot to her, as it was given to her by her 80-year-old auntie.

“She taught me to garden and we potted it up together. It was special and that just makes it worse,” she added.

"That pot means a lot to me. I haven’t just gone to the shops and bought that."

Holly has left this note where the pot was in the hope the thief returns it. Credit: BPM Media

Holly has since left a note in the place of the flower planter urging the person responsible to return it.

She said she was overwhelmed by the support from neighbours after sharing her ordeal online.