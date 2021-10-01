An e-scooter fell onto the M5 from an overhead bridge in what police have described as a 'stupid and dangerous act'.

It is believed the scooter was either thrown or dropped from the Lobleys Drive bridge in Gloucester between just after midnight today (October 1).

The Specialist Operations team at Gloucestershire Police has encouraged anyone with information about the incident, which happened between junctions 11a and 12, to come forward.

The force tweeted: "Shortly after midnight this escooter appears to have been thrown or dropped from the Lobleys Drive Gloucester M5 motorway bridge junctions 11a to 12.

"You can provide information online or via Crimestoppers to help us find out who did such a stupid & dangerous act. Log 22 refers."