The Cornwall beaches allowing dogs again as summer season ends
Dogs will be permitted to return to some beaches in Cornwall after summer restrictions ended.
Cornwall Council has lifted the restrictions, known as Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), which limit when dogs can be taken on some beaches.
The ban prevented dogs from visiting certain beaches in the county between 10am and 6pm.
But those limits have now come to an end until next year.
Whilst most of these restrictions operate from 1 July to 31 August, there are some which run from 15 May to 30 September.
Here is a full list of beaches in Cornwall where restrictions ended on 30 September:
Carbis Bay Beach
Crackington Haven
Crooklets Beach, Bude
Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth
Polzeath Beach
Porth Beach
Porthmeor Beach, St Ives
Porthminster Beach, St Ives
Porthtowan Beach
Sennen Beach
Trevone Beach, Padstow
Widemouth Beach, Bude
All other beaches covered by the PSPOs are also now fully open to dogs after restrictions ended on 31 August.
Restrictions will start again on 15 May, 2022.
These are:
Cadgwith Cove
Castle Beach, Falmouth
Cawsand Beach
Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes
Church Cove, Gunwalloe
Harveys Towans – Godrevy Point, Hayle
Housel Bay, The Lizard
Kennack Sands, The Lizard
Kynance Cove, The Lizard
Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach
Wherry Town to Battery Rocks, Penzance
Longrock level crossing to Marazion
Perranuthnoe
Poldhu Beach, Mullion
Polurrian Cove, Mullion
Porthcurno Beach
Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan
Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives
Porthleven West
Porthpean Beach, St Austell
Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey
Portreath Beach, including harbour
Praa Sands
Readymoney Cove, Fowey
St George’s Well, Padstow
St Ives Harbour Beach
Summer’s Beach, St Mawes
Swanpool Beach, Falmouth
Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho
Tunnel Beach, Falmouth.Credit: Richard Whitehouse