The Cornwall beaches allowing dogs again as summer season ends

Dogs will be permitted to return to some beaches in Cornwall after summer restrictions ended.

Cornwall Council has lifted the restrictions, known as Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), which limit when dogs can be taken on some beaches.

The ban prevented dogs from visiting certain beaches in the county between 10am and 6pm.

But those limits have now come to an end until next year.

Whilst most of these restrictions operate from 1 July to 31 August, there are some which run from 15 May to 30 September.

Here is a full list of beaches in Cornwall where restrictions ended on 30 September:

Carbis Bay Beach

Crackington Haven

Crooklets Beach, Bude

Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

Polzeath Beach

Porth Beach

Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

Porthminster Beach, St Ives

Porthtowan Beach

Sennen Beach

Trevone Beach, Padstow

Widemouth Beach, Bude

All other beaches covered by the PSPOs are also now fully open to dogs after restrictions ended on 31 August.

Restrictions will start again on 15 May, 2022.

These are: