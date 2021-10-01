The Cornwall beaches allowing dogs again as summer season ends

Cornwall Council implemented Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to limit the number of beaches where dogs could be taken to during the summer months.

Dogs will be permitted to return to some beaches in Cornwall after summer restrictions ended.

Cornwall Council has lifted the restrictions, known as Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), which limit when dogs can be taken on some beaches.

The ban prevented dogs from visiting certain beaches in the county between 10am and 6pm.

But those limits have now come to an end until next year.

Whilst most of these restrictions operate from 1 July to 31 August, there are some which run from 15 May to 30 September.

Here is a full list of beaches in Cornwall where restrictions ended on 30 September:

  • Carbis Bay Beach

  • Crackington Haven

  • Crooklets Beach, Bude

  • Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

  • Polzeath Beach

  • Porth Beach

  • Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

  • Porthminster Beach, St Ives

  • Porthtowan Beach

  • Sennen Beach

  • Trevone Beach, Padstow

  • Widemouth Beach, Bude

All other beaches covered by the PSPOs are also now fully open to dogs after restrictions ended on 31 August.

Restrictions will start again on 15 May, 2022.

These are:

  • Cadgwith Cove

  • Castle Beach, Falmouth

  • Cawsand Beach

  • Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

  • Church Cove, Gunwalloe

  • Harveys Towans – Godrevy Point, Hayle

  • Housel Bay, The Lizard

  • Kennack Sands, The Lizard

  • Kynance Cove, The Lizard

  • Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

  • Wherry Town to Battery Rocks, Penzance

  • Longrock level crossing to Marazion

  • Perranuthnoe

  • Poldhu Beach, Mullion

  • Polurrian Cove, Mullion

  • Porthcurno Beach

  • Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

  • Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

  • Porthleven West

  • Porthpean Beach, St Austell

  • Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

  • Portreath Beach, including harbour

  • Praa Sands

  • Readymoney Cove, Fowey

  • St George’s Well, Padstow

  • St Ives Harbour Beach

  • Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

  • Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

  • Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

  • Tunnel Beach, Falmouth.Credit: Richard Whitehouse